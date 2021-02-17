The Japanese company Mitsubishi has introduced the fourth generation Outlander crossover. The premiere of the model took place online. About this on February 17 reports press service of the brand.

Serial production of the car is already underway at a plant in Japan. The main difference between the new Outlander and the third generation model is the new CMF-C / D platform with rear multi-link suspension, like the Nissan X-Trail.

The car is made in the new Dynamic Shield design concept. In particular, the high bonnet line and sharpened optics are now flush with the grille. In addition, the car has a large spoiler, new lights, forked exhaust pipes.

A digital instrument panel and a multimedia system with a large touchscreen display are installed in the car. In expensive trim levels, the seats are trimmed with leather. The driver has access to three-zone climate control, navigation system, Bose audio system with 10 speakers, and adaptive cruise control.

The car received a 2.5-liter gasoline engine, which was also borrowed from the Nissan X-Trail. Engine power is 181 hp. The gearbox is a Jatco variator.

Sales of the new generation Mitsubishi Outlander in Russia will begin in 2022.

On December 3, it was reported that Mitsubishi began selling a new version of the ASX crossover in Russia, which was called the Black Edition. The car has a number of elements in black: 18-inch light-alloy wheels, a radiator grille and side mirror housings.