(Reuters) – Japanese automaker Mitsubishi said on Friday it was halting production at a van factory it co-owns with Stellantis in the Russian city of Kaluga.

“Due to logistical difficulties, vehicle exports and the supply of parts to Russia have been suspended since March,” Mitsubishi said in a statement.

Japan has joined the United States and other allies in enforcing sanctions on Russia, including freezing the assets of the country’s leaders and three financial institutions, to punish Russia for what Moscow calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine. , which began on February 24.

Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, said in late March that it would have to close the Kaluga plant soon as it was running out of parts.

It was not immediately clear whether Stellantis also ceased operations in Kaluga.

The company, which had already suspended all vehicle exports to Russia, as well as all imports from the country, was not immediately available for comment.

Stellantis also previously said it was moving current production to Western Europe and freezing plans for further investment in Russia, keeping van production in Kaluga for the local market only.

New car sales in Russia were down 62.9% in March year-on-year, the ninth straight month of contraction, as the industry faced an acute shortage and rising prices caused by the sharp drop in the ruble and disruption in the logistics chain.

