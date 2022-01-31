Mitsubishi’s 2021 ended with a positive last quarter. In the last three months of last year, in fact, the Japanese carmaker has managed to return to profitability thanks to increased sales and improving earnings prospects for the full year: 245,000 vehicles marketed by Mitsubishi in that period globally, 12% more than in the same quarter of the previous year. As a result, the company’s revenues also flew: 23 billion yen of net profit in the last quarter of the year, a nice leap forward compared to the same period in 2020 when Mitsubishi had to deal with a loss of 5.9 billion yen.

The North America and Southeast Asia were the areas where Mitsubishi’s business fared best, with data that managed to patch up the poor performance recorded in Europe and in its motherland, Japan: in both these markets, sales of Mitsubishi even fell. As for the individual models, he thought about driving the deliveries of the Japanese brand the Outlander: the US market is the one in which the SUV of the Japanese company showed the greatest growth, with registrations almost tripled to 13,209 units.

Now Mitsubishi focuses with optimism on the future: the Japanese automaker hopes to move from a large operating loss in the previous fiscal year to an operating profit of 70 billion yen in the current fiscal year. Recall that the Japanese brand recently revised its full-year wholesale target to 1.047 million units, compared to its previous target of 1.059 million vehicles: whatever the result, will exceed the 824,000 units marketed in the previous year.