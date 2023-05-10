2023 will be an extremely important year for Mitsubishi. The Japanese automaker has indeed announced that it will launch on the market by the end of the year six new models: three of these were shown without any camouflage livery, one with a rather light camouflage, and two instead completely hidden by a cloth. A multiple launch therefore, which is part of the ambitious plan called “Challenge 2025” that Mitsubishi presented just a few months ago.

What do we know

Let’s start with the three new models of which we know the most details, since Mitsubishi actually showed them without filters. Starting with the new one Delicate, which in Europe is marketed as L300 and L400 in the commercial versions and as Space Gear in the MPV version. The current generation of the model, the sixth, has been in production since 2007, so it is reasonable to expect a more than profound renewal. Space then for the new one ASX extension, which will be based on the same platform as the Renault Captur: not surprisingly, the similarity between the two cars is quite striking. Finally it’s up to a Compact SUVof which we can only see an elaborate optical signature with LED headlights and the presence of cameras instead of side mirrors.

There is also the new Triton

As for the slightly disguised model, the fact that it is flanked by the name Triton leaves no room for too many interpretations: it will be the sixth generation of the iconic pick-up, which the Japanese brand markets in Italy and in other countries as L200. No official details of this model are currently known, but it is assumed that it will be powered by an internal combustion engine, have an exciting new design and be based on the same platform as the Nissan Navara.

Partial details

Finally, a mention for the two completely hidden models from Mitsubishi, called Xpander HEV and Colt. On the second there are certainly many more certainties: it will be the eighth generation of the compact sedan of the Japanese brand, it will be based on the Renault Clio and aesthetically speaking it will be characterized by the presence of a front optical signature in the shape of a butterfly wing. More contained information instead for what concerns the first: the restyling of the vehicle that embodies elements of the SUV and those of the minivan is ready, to date we only know that it will be equipped with a hybrid engine and that it will present itself with an updated design.