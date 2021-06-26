Mitsubishi Motors Europe will have a new number one. The division of the Japanese brand in the Old Continent has in fact promoted the current sales manager Frank Krol as the new president and CEO of the three diamond brand in a region where the Japanese carmaker will gradually reduce its influence as part of the downsizing plan to stem the losses recorded in recent years. Krol, 46, will take over on 1 July from Eric Wepierre, who will leave the company.

Renault and Nissan accelerate on autonomous driving

The outgoing CEO had arrived at Opel in January 2020 before the company announced in July last year that it would be abandoning its European operations as part of a plan to reduce losses. Since Mitsubishi has strongly reversed the support of Renault which has agreed to build two new models for its partner within the Alliance starting in 2023. However, Mitsubishi’s operations will still be downsized from current volumes, with the brand preparing to exit large markets such as the UK.

Krol, a Dutch-born manager, worked for Mitsubishi in Europe for more than 20 years and was promoted to his current role as Sales Director in 2018. Previously he was head of Mitsubishi in the Netherlands. The manager had expressed himself with confidence in the past months on the possibility of brand resumption: “We have solid foundations on which to build a solid future for Mitsubishi Motors in Europe, from the newly launched Eclipse Cross PHEV to the introduction of new models developed by Renault on Alliance platforms.”