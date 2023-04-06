The companies Mitsubishi Electric, GDM and the UBS Group are open for enrollment for around 100 vacancies in internship and trainee programs. The opportunities are for students from the states of Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo. See the opportunities below:

+ Agro Amazônia opens vacancies for agro professionals from all over Brazil

+ Companies offer at least 1,100 thousand vacancies; see how to apply

Mitsubishi Electric

Company manufacturing, marketing and selling electrical and electronic equipment is looking for five students. Those interested must have a forecast of completion of the course in December 2024 in Administration, Innovation engineering, Transport and logistics engineering, Electrical engineering, Electronic engineering, Electrotechnical engineering, Logistic engineering, Mechatronics engineering, Administrative financial management, Human resources management, Logistics, Logistics and transport, Human resources technician and Technology in human resource Management.

It is necessary to have knowledge in English and Excel and availability to work 6 hours a day in Barueri or Votorantim (SP). The benefits are: Medical care, Dental care, Home office assistance, Flexible working hours, Possibility of hiring, Paid leave, Life insurance, Food vouchers, Meal vouchers and Transportation vouchers.

Scholarship: BRL 2,180

Enrollment Deadline: 04/13

Information here

+ Agro Amazônia opens vacancies for agro professionals from all over Brazil

GDM

Group of companies in plant genetics is seeking 85 students. To participate, you must be studying the last semester of Agronomy or similar courses, have a CNH type B and be available to do an internship for 6 months, 8 hours a day in the cities of Cambé/PR, Campo Mourão/PR, Campo Novo do Parecis/MT, Cascavel/PR, Lucas do Rio Verde/MT, Passo Fundo/RS, Porto Nacional/TO, Rio Verde/GO, Rondonópolis/MT or Santa Maria/RS. It is desirable to have knowledge with soy.

Those selected will be able to work in the Commercial or Research areas and will have benefits such as food vouchers of R$ 505, food on site, meal vouchers of R$ 490 (in locations without a cafeteria), life insurance, Unimed Nacional medical insurance and Gympass.

Scholarship: BRL 2,000

Enrollment Deadline: 05/14

Information here

UBS Group

The investment segment group opened enrollment for Conecta Banking – Financial Market Immersion Program. This vacation internship, which will start in June, is part of a diversity, equity and inclusion initiative, which aims to insert young black university students into the institution.

To apply, the student must be studying higher education (any semester) and be available to work in person from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, at the bank’s office, located in the city of São Paulo. The duration of the internship will be four weeks, starting on the 12th of June. The chosen students will do an internship in the area of ​​Research and Global Markets and the benefits offered include Scholarship, Transport Allowance, Meal Voucher, Meal Voucher, Dental Assistance and Medical Assistance.

In total, the program will offer five vacancies and all of them will be obligatorily filled by black people. The names of the finalists will be announced in early May.

Scholarship: market compatible

Enrollment Deadline: 04/28

Information here.