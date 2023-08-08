Mitsubishi returns to the SUV B segment with the new ASX. A model manufactured at the Renault plant in Valladolid, and which represents an important step for the Japanese firm in terms of expanding its range in a segment that is increasingly attracting more customers.

In the mechanical section, this ASX 2023 represents a revolution for Mitsubishi as it is the most electrified current model. In the mechanical section, it goes from having an atmospheric gasoline engine to a wide range of electrified mechanics from 22,290 euros (without applying offers or promotions).

The range starts with the 100 CV 1.0 Turbo gasoline associated with a manual gearbox and from there it goes to the 130 CV four-cylinder 1.3 Turbo with light hybridization of 48 volts. One step above will be the hybrid ASX with 160 hp and the ASX Phev with the same power and an electric range of more than 55 kilometers. Therefore, the set of environmental labels will cover all: C, for gasoline, ECO for the Mild Hybrid and the self-recharging hybrid, and ZERO for the plug-in hybrid.

The incoming engine is an innovative 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, available in combination with a 6-speed manual transmission.

For those customers who require more performance, this 1.3-litre direct-injected turbocharger is paired with a Mild Hybrid system incorporating a belt-driven starter generator together with a 12V Lithium-Ion battery, allowing for recuperation. of energy during deceleration and braking phases, and electrical torque assistance. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission (7DCT).

The new generation of Mitsubishi ASX it will be the first Mitsubishi model in Europe with a fully hybrid (HEV) powertrain: combining a 1.6-litre petrol unit with two electric motors and a multi-mode automatic gearbox.

One of the most anticipated versions will be the plug-in hybrid. The PHEV system, a 1.6-liter gasoline engine combined with two electric motors and a 10.5 kWh battery, is exclusive to the Alliance in the B SUV segment, so the new generation of Mitsubishi ASX follows in the footsteps of the Outlander PHEV and the Eclipse Cross PHEV.

Equipped with the latest infotainment technology, the interior of the new ASX combines style and comfort with space and versatility, and a boot capacity of up to 401 liters (VDA).

Interior of the new ASX



Access to the new ASX can be carried out comfortably thanks to the keyless operation system, which is standard on all versions except the entry version. When the driver comes within approximately one meter of the vehicle, the system automatically unlocks the doors. Similarly, when leaving the vehicle, the system locks the doors.

With the doors unlocked, entry and exit are made easier due to its height. Inside, highlights include the careful fabric and leather upholstery available depending on the version, the climate control, which maintains a pleasant temperature in the cabin throughout the year, and the heated seats and steering wheel that guarantee comfort during the winter months.

The center-mounted Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) acts as the primary interface between the driver and the vehicle’s infotainment systems. The SDA comes in a 7” landscape and 10” portrait format with wireless smartphone mirroring (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) as standard. Higher versions also feature the BOSE Premium Audio system.

Higher versions include integrated 3D navigation and a host of customization options, from user profiles and widgets to driving modes via the Multi-Sense system.

There is also the possibility of customizing the instrument panel with three levels: analog input panel that integrates a 4.2″ screen, a configurable mid-level digital panel with a 7″ screen, and a 9″ digital screen for the driver. 3″ fully customizable screen that also plays navigation instructions.

Multi Sense



The Multi-Sense system, controlled via the SDA, allows the driver to customize steering response, chassis dynamic control and tractive power delivery. Several driving modes can be selected: ECO prioritizes maximum efficiency. PURE for purely electric driving. SPORT for maximum tractive power with dynamic chassis control and steering response tuning. And MY SENSE that allows the driver to personalize the driving experience, as well as the ambient lighting, to choose between eight colors of LED light.

The ASX is equipped with a host of passive safety features as standard, including driver and passenger front and side airbags, two curtain airbags on each side; seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters, whiplash-resistant headrests and ISOFix anchor points for child seats.



A correct trunk capacity



Pedestrian protection is enhanced by the standard Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) system, while the bonnet, front bumper, headlights and lower windscreen are specially adapted to reduce the likelihood of injury.

It also has complete safety equipment with the ADAS system (Advanced Driver Assistance System).

Standard on all trims with Forward Collision Mitigation System with Pedestrian Protection, Distance Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors and Camera rear view.

In the highest finishes, it adds blind spot warning, lane centering assistant, overspeed prevention system, adaptive cruise control (with Stop&Go) and automatic lights.