Can you first name the metaphorical elephant in the room? Indeed, this does not look like a Mitsubishi ASX, because that is a mediocre crossover for which a better alternative can be found with every other brand since its unveiling. And here we see a nice crossover that keeps up with its counterparts in all areas. Moreover, it does not really look like a Mitsubishi. And if you look closely, you can recognize a few features of the Renault Captur in it. A sharp insight that you won’t read anywhere else.

You like the Mitsubishi ASX quite a lazy one rebadge mention, but that is not because of convenience. The designer could draw a set of new headlights, but then the new units would have to be homologated again by the right authorities. Not only is this a costly process, a new bonnet or front bumper must also be designed immediately. With a bit of bad luck, the whole mess has to go through the crash test mill again and then the factory has to be partly redesigned.

Mitsubishi must now have new models

These are all screamingly high development costs that have to be earned back, which would make the ASX considerably more expensive than the Captur. And let’s be honest: then you go for the Captur. Moreover, Mitsubishi in Europe simply has to have ‘new’ models now, otherwise not only the designer will be out of work. That is why this Mitsubishi ASX now comes to strengthen the Eclipse Cross and the Space Star. Later there will be a new Colt, which is certainly not a Renault Clio.

The list of changes is short. Mitsubishi changes the grille including the logo, the center caps, mounts another airbag with its own logo and the accent color on the body is not gray, but black. You have to look hard to find a Renault logo somewhere, but you can spot the well-known diamond in the interior of the hood.

The tailgate is an interesting story. In the factory, plastic is injected into a mold to make the valve, and Renault sticks a large logo on the – apparently quite generously sized – hole that remains after the plastic injection. The Mitsubishi logo does not fit there. A completely new lid is not an option, so Mitsubishi came up with a cover for this hole (which also contains the camera) and they write the brand name over the tailgate. They also get away with it at Porsche.

The Mitsubishi ASX is slightly more expensive than the Captur

The result of these efforts is that the Mitsubishi ASX can be built at virtually no extra cost. The entry-level model is about 1,000 euros more expensive in the Netherlands than that of Renault, but then you get things like parking sensors, and a five-year warranty instead of two years.

Since the car is technically identical to the Captur, we don’t have to say much about it. Everyone will find a good seating position, the chassis is pleasant, the interior is perfectly fine for the price range and the driving behavior does not leave a lasting impression, but it sends nice and light and effortless.

Mitsubishi takes over the entire engine range, even the PHEV. We drive the mild hybrid and the normal hybrid (without a plug) and with both you will not be short of anything. Whether you should choose the ASX or the Captur? Simple: first see which options you want and then see which brand offers the cheapest version with those items.

Mitsubishi ASX HEV Intense (2023)

engine

1,598 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

143 hp @ 5,600 rpm

148 + 205 Nm @ 3,600 rpm

Drive

front wheels

6v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds

top 170 km/h

Consumption (average)

4.6 l/100km

104 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,227×1,797x

1,576 mm (lxwxh)

2,639mm (wheelbase)

1,440 kilograms

48 l (petrol)

440 / 1,149 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 33,490 (NL)

not available (B)