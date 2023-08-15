Creating one end-to-end supply chain driven by data, resulting in significant savings and efficiencies, has become a reality in the finished vehicle industry sector. Thanks to the innovation introduced by Vinturasa leader in the industry, process and workflow automation has solved network interoperability between IT applications, capabilities and business partners of Mitsubishi Motors Europe, more conveniently known as MME.

Implementation in production

The European division of the Japanese giant, which controls and owns the data and information between the different parts that make up its supply chain, has in fact adopted the system proposed by Vinturas to obtain greater transparency and traceability of vehicles, as well as an overall improvement in the quality of data and information. The first segment has been successfully implemented for the ASX extension generation, produced in Spain, while the next step will concern the new one Colt, which will instead be assembled in Türkiye. Mitsubishi has not ruled out the possibility in the future of integrating other assembly plants and Vinturas modules.

Several pros

One of the key benefits of implementing this data-driven end-to-end supply chain is the cost savings obtained through better stock management and a reduction in waste: process automation in fact allows greater efficiency in stock management, avoiding situations of overproduction or shortage of products. In addition, the increased transparency and traceability of vehicles along the entire supply chain allow you to promptly identify any problems or anomalies, allowing rapid and effective interventions.

Blockchain protagonist

“Thanks to their advanced private blockchain technology, which was implemented quickly and easily, Vinturas offers us greater availability and accuracy of dataenabling us to make the right decisions at the right time and bringing greater transparency and accountability throughout our supply chain”explained Bas van Groenewoud, General Manager and Vehicle Supply Chain Management of MME.