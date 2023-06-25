Greece is still by Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The outgoing centre-right prime minister won the elections again, after those of 21 May last year, when he had obtained 40.8% of the votes and 146 seats, i.e. five fewer than the majority (151), and therefore it had not been possible for him form a government. The 55-year-old Harvard graduate is therefore preparing for a second term. He repeats the result of the previous time, above 40%, and obtains 158 seats, resorting to a majority premium, according to an electoral law introduced by himself. He comes from one of the three most influential families in the country. His is the third generation of politicians who govern Greece: his father Kostantinos was premier from ’91 to ’93, Eleftherios Venizelos, prime minister in 1920, to whom the Athens airport is dedicated, was a relative of his father, while his nephew is mayor of Athens.

Mitsotakis will therefore be able to govern with his New Democracy party with a certain tranquility for another four years. While the great loser of the vote is again Alexis Tsipras, former prime minister and leader of the Syriza left, who does not even reach 20%. Third is Pasok by Nikos Androulakis, with 12%. Eight parties enter Parliament. Boom of the extreme right: between the Niki party, Vittoria, led by a theologian of pro-Russian inspiration, the Spartiates (a very evocative name and an almost non-existent electoral program), supported by Golden Dawn, which was unable to run because its leader is in prison, and Elliniki Lisi, the radical right obtains a total of almost 13%. “Our goals are high, our second mandate will change the face of Greece,” said Mitsotakis as soon as the first exit polls gave him a winner.

What convinced

His recipe has convinced because it has brought the country enormously forward economically, socially and in foreign policy. Unemployment has dropped from around 19% to the current 11%. The state has made great strides in digitalisation, red tape has been reduced: many administrative procedures in Greece can now be completed online in minutes, including previous paperwork for the sale of a property or divorce. At the same time, the government has lowered taxes for companies. As a result, giants like Microsoft, Google and Pfizer have discovered the country and are investing. As for the issue of migrants, many voters credit him with strict border controls and the reduction in the number of refugees, as well as the “return to normality” in the islands that host refugee camps, from Lesbos to Samos. Mitsotakis’s is a policy of security and border closure, he is building a wall with Turkey. His government has consistently denied international media allegations that Greece is carrying out pushbacks.

In terms of economic and financial policy, Greece’s return to the ranking of debtors worthy of investment is one of the realities rewarded by voters. The country lost that status when it plunged into a sovereign debt crisis in the spring of 2010. Greece is currently the only eurozone country whose government bonds are still considered junk, meaning not worth investing in. JP Morgan analysts expect three major rating agencies – Fitch, Standard & Poor’s and DBRS – to upgrade the country to investment grade by the end of the year.

No other eurozone member has reduced its debt-to-GDP ratio as much as Greece has over the past two years. Mitsotakis also announced tax cuts, investment incentives and structural reforms in the judiciary, health and education systems for a second term. In addition to raising the average salary to 1500 euros from the current 1200. All promises that we don’t know if he will keep. But the Greeks, for now, believe him.