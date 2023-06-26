Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who won an absolute majority in Greece’s elections this Sunday (25), promised that his government will carry out the “great reforms” needed to make Greece a “more prosperous and fair” country.

After counting 90% of the votes, New Democracy, Mitsotakis’ conservative party, won 40.5% of the vote, which already gives it 158 ​​seats out of 300 in the Greek Parliament.

If these results are maintained, Mitsotakis will be re-elected prime minister of Greece and will be able to govern alone again, as he has done for the last four years.

“Citizens have given us a strong mandate to move faster on the path of big change,” the conservative leader said after his landslide victory outside the party’s headquarters in Athens.

The result was a new setback for the left-wing opposition Syriza and especially for its leader, former head of government Alexis Tsipras, who received just 17.8% of the vote, lower than last month’s election results.

“Today, a traumatic cycle of lies and toxicity that held Greece back is finally coming to an end,” Mitsotakis added, referring to Syriza’s decline.

Support for Mitsotakis in these elections is mainly due to his economic management, according to all polls. While the country’s economy has yet to reach pre-2010 debt crisis levels, Greeks recognize that pensions and wages are rising, that investment is coming in and that the country is growing faster than the European Union.

Mitsotakis said that “he will be the prime minister of all Greeks” and that the main objectives of his government will be to increase wages, strengthen public health and modernize a state that, in some sectors, has clear deficiencies.

This is the first time since the start of the financial crisis in 2010 that a Greek prime minister has been re-elected after a four-year term.