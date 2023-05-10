Madrid. Mitochondrial DNA made it possible to trace a female lineage from northern China to America and find evidence of at least two human migrations in the Ice Age.

Integrating contemporary and ancient mitochondrial DNA, a study published in Cell Reports found evidence of at least two migrations: one during the last ice age and another during the subsequent thaw period. At about the same time as the second migration, another branch of the same lineage immigrated to Japan, which could explain the Paleolithic archaeological similarities between that country, the Americas, and China.

“The Asian ancestry of Native Americans is more complicated than previously indicated. In addition to previously described ancestral sources in Siberia, Australo-Melanesia and Southeast Asia, we show that the north coast of China also contributed to the gene pool,” said Yu-Chun Li, first author of the paper and a molecular anthropologist at the Academy of Sciences. from that country.

Although it was long assumed that Native Americans descended from Siberians who crossed the Bering Strait, more recent genetic, geological, and archaeological evidence suggests that multiple waves of humans traveled to the Americas from various parts of Eurasia.

To shed light on the history of Native Americans in Asia, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences traced an ancestral lineage that could link Paleolithic-era populations of East Asia to founding populations of Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico and California. Lineage is present in mitochondrial DNA, which can be used to trace parentage through the female line.

The experts analyzed more than 100,000 contemporary and 15,000 ancient DNA samples from across Eurasia to ultimately identify 216 contemporary and 39 ancient individuals belonging to the rare lineage.

The first migration occurred between 19,500 and 26,000 years ago, during the Last Glacial Maximum, when the ice sheet was densest and conditions in northern China were likely inhospitable to humans. The second occurred during the subsequent melting period, between 19,000 and 11,500 years ago. At this time there was a rapid increase in the human population, probably due to the improvement of the climate, which could have prompted expansion into other geographical regions.

The researchers also discovered an unexpected genetic link between the Native Americans and the Japanese. During the deglaciation period, another group broke away from the north coast of China and traveled to Japan.

“This suggests that the Pleistocene connection between the Americas, China and Japan was not limited to culture, but also to genetics,” said Qing-Peng Kong, lead author of the paper and an evolutionary geneticist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.