Of Roger Corcella

A research by the University of Turin and Wake Forest University (USA) on a damaged kidney has been published in the Annal of Surgery, the results of which bode well

When it comes to transplants, the blanket is always short: the number of patients on the waiting list for an organ is still high. There are various strategies to overcome the shortage of raw materials: first of all, increase the number of donors. And then the experimentation of forms such as xenotransplantation (organs taken from animals), regenerative medicine and artificial organs as well as mitochondria transplantation.

The sector that currently seems most promising, however, is that of organ regeneration. As regards the lungs, for example, Professor Shaf Keshavjee of the Lung Transplant Center of the University of Toronto (Canada) has developed a sophisticated device called Ex vivo lung perfusion (EVLP or pulmonary perfusion) which makes it possible to understand whether a marginal lung maintains a good functional reserve and can therefore be implanted in a patient.

For about fifteen years, the path of mitochondria transplantation has also been on its way. The University of Turin and Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina have just published in Annals of Surgerythe world’s leading surgery journal, a research on the transplantation of mitochondria on damaged kidney cells the results of which bode well.

I study The two teams are led by Benedetta Bussolatifull professor of Laboratory Medicine, Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Sciences at the University of Turin, and by Joseph Orlando, associate professor of Surgery and Regenerative Medicine at Wake Forest University, linked by a decade-long collaboration in the field of renal tissue regeneration. The Turin group conducted the first in vitro experiments, studying the effect of isolated mitochondria on damaged kidney cells and demonstrating how it is useful to increase to increase cellular energy and reduce damage stress. See also Dyspnea, hair loss, heartbeat: the 8 most frequent manifestations of Long Covid that last over time

Based on this data, Wake Forest developed a model closer to the clinic, demonstrating that when a kidney compatible with the human kidney is damaged, the direct injection of healthy mitochondria into the artery capable of repairing the damage suffered and activating functional recovery signals.

What are mitochondria Mitochondria are the powerhouse of our cells

, whose functioning requires the presence of intact and healthy mitochondria. Under stress, the cell’s mitochondrial heritage is damaged, and therefore the cell runs the risk of malfunctioning. Fortunately, mother nature has developed a mechanism that allows cells to overcome this problem, called mitochondrial transferthrough which the malfunctioning cell can acquire new mitochondria, healthy and intact, from the environment or from other cells, to then resume functioning normally, explains Professor Orlando.

Since now proved that virtually all diseases are associated with mitochondrial damage, recently it was thought to replicate this physiological mechanism and to propose it as a real therapy. Practically, healthy mitochondria are harvested from cultured cells or tissue from organ donors, and are injected into the diseased tissue or organ. Technically, this therapy is called a mitochondrial transplant, he adds.

The pioneer of this procedure The pioneer of this new field of medicine the Professor James McCully heart surgeon at Children’s Hospital of Boston, a hospital affiliated with Harvard University. McCully state among the very first researchers to study the phenomenon, coming to clearly demonstrate that the administration of healthy and functional mitochondria to a damaged or diseased tissue or organ can restore the initial state of health. In the wake of these results, a few years ago he received from the FDA (Food and drug administration, the regulatory agency of the United States) the authorization to conduct the first clinical study in this regard, in patients suffering from severe heart disease, with promising results. See also Gsk: "A paradigm shift is necessary to increase protection in adults"

Professor McCully has already experimented with mitochondria transplantation on 11 patients, eight of whom survived. The data has been reported in various publications and, although there is still a long way to go, the study is considered a milestone in modern medicine, because lays the foundations for the application of a therapy that could be proposed, in the future, for the treatment of a myriad of clinical conditions.

Transplant data One of the fields of medicine that could benefit most from this new therapy in the short term, solid organ transplantation underlines Professor Bussolati who is also president of the Italian Society for extracellular vesicles (EVIta).

As mentioned at the beginning, today there is a need for many more organs than can be transplanted. For example: in the world, according to the data of Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantationare carried out approx 150,000 transplants a year which must be compared with a population of eight billion people. In 2022, in the United States almost 43,000 transplants were performed, of which around 25,000 were kidneys, against a waiting list of around 120,000 patients. In reality, the situation is far more dramatic. In fact, according to a study published in 2014 on Nature Biotechnologyevery year 730,000 patients die in the USA from a disease that could be treated with a transplant and the estimate of the real need for transplantable organs would amount, in the United States and Europe alone, to several million. In Italy, more than 8,000 patients are waiting for an organ transplant, with an average waiting time for a kidney transplant of around 3 years. See also In the Corriere Salute: why petting animals is good (for us)

Mitochondrial transplantation could be used to repair and regenerate damaged and therefore non-transplantable organs, in order to increase the number of transplants. This result would have two important consequences: bridging the gap between supply and demand, e reduce the mortality of patients on the waiting list. In practice, two extraordinary results, continues Professor Bussolati.

Marginal donors and heart failure donation To date, to increase the number of transplants, organs taken from are also used so-called marginal donors. In the case of kidney transplantation, for example, a marginal donor is considered a donor who has diseases that cause kidney damage, such as diabetes or hypertension, but who still has normal kidney function, says Professor Orlando. Also, in recent years a new type of donation after cardiac death (DCD, donation after cardiac death) has established itself.

In the US, about 40% of kidneys are harvested from DCD donors. This type of donation is characterized by a prolonged phase of ischemia during which the organs are not perfused by the blood properly, and therefore suffer and undergo damage which is all the more pronounced the longer the ischemia lasts. Since the mitochondria are damaged during this phase, the Mitochondrial transplantation could allow the organ to be repaired and regeneratedthus making it transplantable, he concludes.