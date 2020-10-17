A model has lodged an FIR at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station against Yogita Bali, wife of Bollywood veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and son Mahaakshaya. The victim has accused Mahaakshay of rape, forced abortion and cheating.

The victim has stated in her complaint that she was in a relationship with Mahaakshay Chakraborty from 2015 to 2018. During that time he promised to marry me. She further said that once she went to see Mahakshaya’s plat in Adarsh ​​Nagar in Andheri West, which she had bought in the year 2015. When she went there, Mahaakshaya forces her to have a tremendous physical relationship with him.