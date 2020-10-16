Performed on the song ‘Shukran Allah’ from ‘Qurbaan’ Madalsa Sharma has shared a video on her Instagram account. In it, she is showing excellent performances on the song ‘Shukran Allah’ from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film ‘Kurban’. She has already shared many of her videos on social media.

Madalsa Sharma married Mimoh Chakraborty Madalsa Sharma is married to Mimoh Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty. Both were married in the year 2018. She is a well-known actress in the Telugu film industry. Madalsa Sharma is currently playing the role of Kavya Jhaveri in the popular TV show ‘Anupama’.

Madalsa Sharma’s best style

Telugu film acting debut Madalsa Sharma made an acting debut in the year 2009 with the Telugu film ‘Fitting’. Apart from this, he has also worked in the Kannada film ‘Shaurya’.

Madalsa is the daughter of actress Sheela Sharma Madalsa Sharma is the daughter of famous actress Sheela Sharma and producer-director Subhash Sharma. Sheila Sharma played Devaki in the Mahabharata of the 90s.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty of Bollywood is counted among the finest dancers. At this time, a video of his daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma is going viral. In which she is seen in a different style. Madalsa Sharma, who is active on social media, keeps sharing her photos and videos for fans on the coming days.