Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma is currently working on the show Anupama. Madalsa is very active on social media and keeps sharing her photos and videos. Now Madalsa has shared a video of her which is being liked a lot. In the video, she is seen in a sari in which she looks quite beautiful.

The Madalsa video shows her tremendous expression in the song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ from the movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Sharing the video, Madalsa wrote, ‘Aye Dil Chale Ab Ab koi excuse … Ghori will now go to Sajan’s house. The wedding day of Kavya and Vanraj has arrived. Keep watching ‘Anupama’ to know what will happen next.

Madalsa Sharma is the wife of Mimoh Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty. Mimoh and Madalsa married in the year 2018. She is playing the role of Kavya Jhaveri in the show Anupama. Madalsa’s role in the show is being well liked. Madalsa Sharma made her acting debut in the 2009 Telugu film ‘Fitting’. She is a well-known actress in the Telugu film industry.

Please tell that Madalsa Sharma is the daughter of actress Sheela Sharma and producer-director Subhash Sharma.