Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa is very active on social media and shares her glamorous and hot photos. Now some photos of Madalsa are becoming quite viral. Madalasa’s glamorous style is very much liked by the fans in these photos. Let me tell you that Madalasa is working on the show Anupama these days. Madalsa Sharma is the wife of Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty. Mahaakshaya and Madalsa married in the year 2018. She is playing the role of Kavya Jhaveri in the show Anupama. Madalsa’s role in the show is being well liked. Madalsa Sharma made her acting debut in the 2009 Telugu film ‘Fetting’. She is a well-known actress in the Telugu film industry.

Please tell that Madalsa Sharma is the daughter of actress Sheela Sharma and producer-director Subhash Sharma.

Husband accused of rape and abortion

A woman has been accused of rape, forced abortion and fraud against Mahaakshaya. When asked Madalsa recently on this matter, he said that there is no truth in these reports. Not only this, Madalsa even said that he did not know anything about it.

Talking to Spotboya, Madalsa had said, what is the case registered for? There is no truth in this at all. Subsequently, Madalsa was told that the same woman had made the accusation earlier, who had also accused Mahakashya of threatening her and her mother. So Madalsa said, ‘They are all old stories. That was all 3 years ago ‘.

Madalsa was again told that a complaint has been lodged against her husband and mother-in-law, then said, “We don’t know anything about this complaint yet.”

What did the lady say

At the same time, the woman has lodged a complaint accusing Mithun’s wife Yogita Bali. An official said that the victim has stated in her complaint that she was in a relationship with Mahaakshay Chakraborty from 2015 to 2018. During that time he promised to marry me. She further said that once she went to see Mahakshaya’s plat in Adarsh ​​Nagar in Andheri West, which she had bought in the year 2015. When she went there, Mahaakshay mixed drugs in soft drinks and forced to have a tremendous physical relationship with her.

She further stated that the victim alleged that she had become pregnant. Mahaakshaya asks her to have an abortion. For this, Mahaakshay also gave him medicines. She often asked Mahaakshay about her marriage, but in January 2018 she said that he could not marry her, after which there was an argument between the two. The victim said that her mother Yogita Bali threatened her when she called Mahaakshaya.