Mithra Pharmaceuticals actually has a handful of trumps. The first of these should be played out in a few weeks. Now, however, the arrest of company founder and CEO François Fornieri is causing uncertainty. The allegations are about his work on the board of directors of a company that has nothing to do with Mithra. Nevertheless, the stock gave way. But the potential is not impaired, which makes the hot stick even hotter. By Jörg Lang

Why is? The use of hormones for contraception and alleviation of symptoms during menopause often causes side effects: headache, thrombosis, stroke and an increased risk of cancer. Those who succeed in developing products that reduce the risks can cut a piece of the 40 billion dollar pie of the world market. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has the chance. The Belgian biotech company was founded in 1999 as a spin-off from the University of Liège. Mithra has been listed on Euronext since 2015. In the same year, the company secured the rights to Estetrol (E4). E4 is only produced in the liver of a fetus and is used in contraception and hormone therapy. Mithra has succeeded in extracting the substance from the soy plant. Clinical tests have shown that E4 has the same effect as chemically generated estrogen with fewer side effects.

First approval is imminent

Mithra has now set up a pipeline. The most advanced is the Estrelle contraceptive. Phase III clinical tests have been completed there. Approval in the EU could take place soon. The second remedy is perinesta, which is intended to be used before the onset of menopause. It prevents and should alleviate the negative consequences of changing the hormonal balance. The menopause is ultimately addressed by the remedy Donesta. Perinesta and Donesta are in Phase III clinical trials. Approval seems possible in 2023. Each of the funds could cumulatively turn over billions in the coming years. The share price does not even seem to show the value of Estrelle, which is about to be approved.

The Berenberg analysts have the share with a price target of 33 euros, a good 75 percent above the current price. If the market potential is fully exploited, even more seems to be possible. But the risks are also high: approvals could be delayed, competition is fierce and Mithra’s licensing model relies on third parties. If the developments fail, there will be high price losses.