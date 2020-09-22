Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women’s ODI team, says that the team is worried about future events and they do not know what they are training for. Sports activities were affected due to Corona virus and still no decision has been taken regarding the program of the women’s team. Although the men’s team is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the IPL, they are also scheduled to tour Australia at the end of the year. But the decision has not been made for the women’s team tour.

Mithali said, “The team is worried about the future as we do not know what we are training for now. A purpose is needed for this. Earlier, if we had to play an international series and it was a foreign tour, then we used to prepare accordingly. If there was a domestic series, we would have prepared accordingly, but we do not know yet what we are training for. ”

He said, “Sometimes we feel that if there is no competitive cricket, international series or domestic program, then there is no purpose to train. But one positive thing has happened during this time that we are gradually getting better facilities. ” The ODI captain said, “But here too the time limit has come.” Earlier we used to go and bat and we had 15 net bowlers and we could bat for one to two hours. ”

Mithali said, “But right now you have to do everything with time and maybe the number of net bowlers also decreases and only two-three bowlers are present. This is the change that the current players have to accept. But I think at one time we will play the match and hence the players of the team are focusing on their fitness. ”