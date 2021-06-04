Murad Al Yousef (Dubai)

Despite his short artistic life, the young Saudi artist, Mutaib Al-Shaalan, achieves successive successes in his various works, activities and participations. Ahmed Ashraf Al-Matari, composed and arranged by Hatem Mansour.

Al-Shaalan recorded and executed the song and filmed it in a “video clip” in Dubai, explaining that he is happy with this new work, which is a source of joy and joy from the time of hearing the song to its end, especially since its words are new in the art scene.

The Saudi singer explained that the atmosphere of filming the song in one of the internal studios in Dubai witnessed joy with all the work team, especially when he was filming his scenes that required him to move with joy and happiness and in the style of the Saudi band dance.

He revealed that during his visit to Dubai, he chose a group of lyrical works that he started working on in order to distribute them musically, which will soon see the light within his administrative and media plan with the producing company.