One of Australia’s legendary bowlers, Mitchell Starc, has made a big achievement. Stark has completed 250 wickets in Test cricket. He made Rishabh Pant his 250th victim. Stark has taken so many wickets in 59 matches. He has become the second left hand bowler of Australia to reach this feat. Earlier this record was in the name of Michelle Johnson.

Stark became the 5th bowler to take 250 wickets

With this, Mitchell Starc has become the fifth bowler to take the fastest 250 wickets from Australia. The first name in the list of bowlers who completed the fastest 250 wickets in Test for Australia is Dennis Lillee, who made this record in just 48 Tests. After them Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath took 250 wickets in 55 Test matches. It took Mitchell Johnson 57 matches to take 250 wickets in the Test. At the same time, Stark has also become the 9th Australian bowler to take 250 Test wickets.

Tim Paine also made a record

Apart from Stark, in this match against India, Tim Paine has become the fastest 150 wicket-keeper for Australia as a wicket-keeper. Penn has done this feat behind the wicket in 33 Tests. With this, Penn broke the record of veteran wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist of Australia. Gilchrist had hunted 150 as a wicketkeeper in the 36th Test.

