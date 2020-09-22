Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh may be ruled out of the entire season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) due to an ankle injury. Team sources said that the injury suffered in the first match against RCB is quite serious. While playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Marsh was bowled by captain David Warner in the 5th over but he could bowl only four.Marsh, who suffered injuries in his career, suffered a heel injury while trying to save a shot of Aaron Finch. A team source said, “It is a serious injury. Don’t know if he will be able to play now also. The team is yet to make an official statement regarding his injury.

This was the first match of the Sunrisers team this season, in which they lost by 10 runs. For a time, the Sunrisers looked favored in this match. But Yuzvendra Chahal, who came to throw the 16th over of the innings, overturned the match by dropping 2 consecutive wickets in his single over. The Sunrisers team lost all their remaining 8 wickets till adding the next 32 runs with a score of 121/2.