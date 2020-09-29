Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League tournament on 23 September due to an ankle injury in the team’s first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). West Marshal captain Jason Holder was selected during Marsh’s replacement and has also joined the Sunrisers squad in the UAE.

Sunrisers confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle, saying, “Mitchell Marsh is out due to injury.” We wish him a speedy recovery. He will be replaced by Jason Holder in the IPL 2020. “Injured Marsh had to return home after coming straight to UAE for the IPL tournament from England.

On the other hand, news is coming that the scan report of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has disappeared in the UAE and even it has not been handed over to Cricket Australia. Michelle Marsh, who lives in Quarantine after returning to Perth, told the reporter. He told Cricket 365, “We don’t really know what happened in the UAE with the scan report. Cricket Australia had not even received the report yet. So it’s a strange situation.”

Now the 28-year-old all-rounder will have to be scanned again. However, for this they have to get permission from the state, so that they can leave the quarantine in the middle and get their scan done. Michelle Marsh said, “If I get the clearance, hopefully I will go in for a second scan this week and then it will be clear what conditions I am going through.”

When and how did Marsh Marsh get hurt

Marsh had come on 21 September to throw the fifth over of RCB’s innings in the first match of the Sunrisers. The 28-year-old bowler, however, was able to bowl only four as his right ankle twisted while stopping Aaron Finch’s drive on his second ball. He could then throw only two more balls and stumbled out of the ground. Marsh later came to bat at number 10, chasing the target, but it was clear that he was having trouble standing. This is the second time Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. He was also ruled out of the tournament in 2017 due to a shoulder problem.