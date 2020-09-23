Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is out of the Indian Premier League 2020. He suffered an ankle injury (Mitchell Marsh Injured) during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The franchise has included West Indies Test captain Jason Holder as their substitute.Marsh, 28, was injured while bowling. He came to bowl his first over but he had to leave the field after only two balls. He did not later bat at his regular spot in the middle-order. He later came to bat at number 10. He was not able to put weight on his leg. After being dismissed on the first ball, he had to be taken off the field with the help of support staff.

During the presentation after the match, Sunrisers captain David Warner also said that Marsh’s injury looks serious. His fears proved to be true and now he is out for the entire season. Marsh has struggled with injuries throughout his career. In 2018, he underwent a left ankle surgery during a Test tour to South Africa. He angrily punched the wall after being dismissed in a Sheffield Shield match at the end of the same year against Tasmania, after which his wrist fractured.

Holder has been part of three IPL teams so far. It also includes Sunrisers Hyderabad. He last played for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016.