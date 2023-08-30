Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican caucus in the Senate, was asked Wednesday if he was ready to run for re-election in 2026, when his six-year term ends. The 81-year-old senator has not answered, but his reaction questions whether he is qualified to do so. He’s gone totally blank for over half a minute, staring into space, like he’s completely gone. It is also the second time that he has passed her this summer.

The video of the moment is eloquent. His assistant came and repeated the question, but he continued without reacting for a few uncomfortable moments for everyone present at the press conference held in Covington, in the state of Kentucky, which he represents. McConnell has led the now minority Senate Republican caucus since 2007.

A little over a month ago, on Capitol Hill, McConnell He also went blank during an intervention before journalists. He started to talk, suddenly stopped and looked like he was gone too. His assistants and colleagues removed him from the lectern while he seemed lost. He then said that he was fine and was able to rejoin the press conference.

One of his aides then tried to downplay the incident, noting that the Republican leader in the Senate “felt dizzy and stepped away for a moment.” President Joe Biden, who has experienced some similar lapses, although not as extreme, and several setbacks, called him to inquire about his health. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with him hours later and said he had no concerns about his health.

The senator was hospitalized last March with a concussion after suffering a serious fall at a fundraising dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, which was Trump’s hotel in the capital a few years ago. He was absent for a month, but when speculation arose about his possible withdrawal, he immediately quelled it. Speculations may rise again after these two incidents in just over a month.

