They have been slow enough penalize the driver of the municipal alcohol unit that was evidenced outside a bar after work hours and uploading two women, this was made clear by the Morenista councilor Maura Guerrero Sánchez, who stressed that evidently the senior officer is not doing his job well. In addition, the situation of the sanction is urgent, because there are many officials who use the official units of the City Council for personal use, moving their families and even to go shopping for the boss, using not only the vehicles, but also the gasoline that is provided only for labor issues. Let’s see if with this the senior officer stops delaying the issue and applies once and for all the retaliation due, said the mayor, because at the time she made sure that the person who was driving was not the former director of Alcohols César Camacho, although he ended up retiring of the position, and it has not been clarified who did bring the vehicle in which they went on a spree.

The one who insists in giving to talk about is the secretary of the City Council, although it seems rather that he continues as regional director of the WelfareWell, yesterday an audio was leaked where he is thanking the Nation’s servants who attended the informative assembly of Brunette about the electoral reform, because apart from going exclusively to cheer on Daniel Hibraim López Armenta, assures that thanks to them an event that looked soulless had light. Undoubtedly, the aforementioned official is going from bad to worse, and we will have to see what the mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero thinks when he listens to those audios, because in them it is clear that the only thing that interests López Armenta is to continue promoting the federal programs, while all the problems that you have to attend to as City Clerk, and boy are there many, it seems that you took them to the background.

The one who left incognito to that assembly of the morenistas last Sunday was the director of the general hospitalJesús Antonio López Rodríguez, because he arrived with dark glasses, a cap and even a face mask, because it seems that he did not want to be seen there, after having been the candidate for mayor of guasave by the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance in 2021. It was the deputy Aurelia Leal López who discovered it, and asked her to come forward, so the doctor had no choice but to remove his disguise and be exposed to the morenistas.

wow it takes improve the way to access the program Benito Juarez scholarships, a situation that the state Welfare delegate himself recognized, making it clear that the process depends on the federal SEP, but that as a government they have been trying for a long time to allow them to interfere in order to expedite the process and avoid the crowds that are have been performing consecutively. They are waiting, but while they are apples or pears, as they say out there, they assure that there will not be a single high school student who is left out of the program and does not receive their corresponding scholarship.