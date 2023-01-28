fromChristoph Gschossmann shut down

What does Pope Francis think about homosexuality? In an interview, he caused a stir with statements. Now he declared that he had been misunderstood.

Rome / Munich – To what extent does the Pope believe that homosexuality is a sin? Pope Francis caused a stir this week with a statement in this direction. Now the pontiff admitted that a corresponding answer in an interview could be misunderstood.

Pope Francis: “When I said it was a sin, I was simply referring to Catholic morality, which says that all sexual contact outside of marriage is a sin,” Francis wrote to Father James Martin . “But of course you have to consider the circumstances that can reduce or eliminate guilt altogether.”

Pope: Certain nuances are lost in transcription of spoken word

The Jesuit priest published the Pope’s letter on Saturday on the website of the Catholic LGBTQ magazine Outreach, of which he is the editor. LGBTQ is the English abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. The Pope explained that the interview was oral and that it was “understandable” if certain nuances were lost in the transcript.

Pope Francis called on the Roman Catholic Church to welcome LGBTQ people and to do more to put an end to laws that criminalize homosexuality. “We are all God’s children,” he said. https://t.co/I6BHVjOWua pic.twitter.com/vSYSX6bdof — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 25, 2023

Francis wanted to make something else clear: in the letter in Spanish, the Pope emphasized, as in the interview, that homosexuality is not a crime for him. “And I would say to anyone who wants to criminalize homosexuality that they are wrong,” wrote the 86-year-old Argentine. In the interview, he called on the Catholic Church to welcome people from the LGBTQ community. “We are all God’s children,” he said. (cgsc with dpa)