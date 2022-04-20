A misunderstanding about paratroopers over a baseball stadium in Washington caused the American parliament building to be evacuated on Wednesday evening (local time). Democratic Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said the FAA caused “unnecessary panic”.

Police in charge of the US parliament on Wednesday called on everyone to leave the building because of a ‘possible threat from an airplane’. Minutes later, it was announced that the danger had passed and the Capitol had only been evacuated “as a precaution.”

Pelosi said the evacuation was the result of “apparent negligence” by the FAA, which failed to report to the Capitol Police Department that a paratrooper stunt was being performed over the nearby Nationals stadium. A military plane that flew over the parliament building unannounced set off all the alarm bells. However, the device turned out to be part of the Military Appreciation Night event that took place in the baseball stadium.

Pelosi said in a statement that the “unnecessary panic caused by this is particularly damaging, especially for those who are still traumatized by January 6, 2021.” The US parliament was stormed by Trump supporters on that day and has been very tightly secured ever since.

According to Pelosi, the authorities are “investigating exactly what went wrong and who at the aviation authority can be held responsible for this outrageous and frightening mistake”.

Because the Senate and the House of Representatives were not meeting at the time of the evacuation, not many people were in the parliament building. Not long after the order of the police, people were allowed to return to the Capitol.