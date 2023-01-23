Currently the main character of the anime Pokemon Its days are numbered, news that has something sad for those who have not missed any of the episodes for more than 20 years. However, chapters are being released week by week in which Ash Ketchum live new adventures, while reuniting with old friends.

In the new chapter we see the palette town trainer have a competition to capture clauncherand that rival who has won the creature is neither more nor less than Misty. At the end, many expected that they would separate, since it is a special appearance, but it seems not, because the red-haired girl asks Ash join the trip.

The ending was just too adorable. Pikachu’s always rooting for his Pikachupi 🤗#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/waFFEtK0NK — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) January 20, 2023

It is worth mentioning that in the preview of what to expect for the next episode, it can be seen that Brock will also be one of the allies that will join Ash to end the adventure. That will fill the fans with nostalgia, since they have been the original team of the series, who toured the regions of Kanto Y Johto Many years ago.

The chapter is number two of 11 that will say goodbye to Ash, so there are still a couple more months for the public to see its final silhouette, something that surely many users around the world will not miss. This to give rise to the new protagonists of which some theories have already been made.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a blow to childhood to see Misty again roaming the landscapes with Ash, although if the trainer had continued on the show, there probably wouldn’t have been any signs of her appearance. This is one more step towards the goodbye of this boy with 10 years of experience of 20.