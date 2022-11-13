More than friends? the followers of Barbara Mori Y Christian Meier they always wanted to see them as a couple. Now they will see it possible in fiction thanks to the Peruvian film “mixture” Directed by Richard of Montreuil.

At the moment there are no details about its premiere date, so we share everything that is known so that you do not lose track of this production that will expose the richness of national cuisine.

What is the movie about?

The story is set in Peru during the 1960s. It introduces us to Norma, a woman who suffers the abandonment of her husband and the contempt of the elite society of the capital. Despite this, she decides to move forward and change her life.

In this situation, the protagonist gathers several people from different communities to launch her own restaurant. What she does not suspect is that in these new places, she will discover ingredients with which she can work wonders in Peruvian cuisine.

Bárbara Mori and Christian Meier in promotions of “Amores, loving with treachery”. Photo: Aztec Thirteen

Who is who?

Barbara Mori as Norma

Christian Meier as Norma’s husband

Magaly Solier as Norma’s cook

Marco Zunino as a TV presenter.

As for the rest of the cast, it remains to wait for more details to meet the national or foreign faces that we will see on screen.

When did Mori and Meier act together?

Bárbara Mori and Christian Meier have shown good chemistry in various productions before. Some of his most remembered collaborations occurred in the films “I’m dying for you”, “Amores, loving with treachery” and “My brother’s wife”.