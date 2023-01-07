In a war it is common for people to have their own first-hand information, revelations from supposedly well-connected sources that are still rumors. Alex Simonov is 19 years old and on Friday he was walking his parents’ Pekingese dog near the kyiv Olympic stadium. In the capital of Ukraine it snows. Master and pet are bundled up in an anorak; his is dark and the dog’s is colored. Simonov says he has news about the announced Russian ceasefire. “It’s going to be a fun day, I have important contacts in the army and they told me that Putin’s announcement is a trap, Russia will send us more than 100 drones,” he said. His forecast did not come true and Orthodox Christmas Eve passed without explosions in kyiv.

Simonov spent New Year’s Eve sheltered in the parking lot of his building. Between the early hours of January 1 and 2, Russia attacked kyiv with more than 80 drone bombs. He was afraid? “No, I remained indifferent, we have already gotten used to it,” this young man explained on Friday in front of the stadium’s metro stop. The approaches to the station were full of people between December 31 and January 2, people taking refuge from the missiles and drones that the invading air forces fired at the capital. At noon this Friday, numerous passers-by also sought refuge in the station when the anti-aircraft alarms began to sound. The takeoff of Russian bombers stationed in Belarus activated the alert protocols, a common measure when these aircraft take flight, even if it is not to attack.

“Stop the fire? You see, the Russians have never kept their promises”, stated Natalia Ostrovska from the same subway. This 32-year-old woman spent New Year’s Eve sitting in a hallway of her building listening to Ukrainian anti-aircraft batteries shoot down drone bombs. Ostrovska also says that she has gotten used to it, and that it could be worse, because now, at least, they have light in the house.

Putin claimed in his New Year’s speech that New Year’s Eve was “Russians’ favorite holiday,” with “a magical power to bring out the best in people.” That did not prevent that a few minutes after his message was broadcast, the Russian bombardments targeted Ukrainian cities again. “Russians lie as a matter of course, and I say this with great sorrow in my heart,” said Anna, a parishioner at the Church of the Resurrection, a temple that is part of the Monastery of La Cuevas.

“I believe in the Orthodox brotherhood, but Russia wants to conquer all of Ukraine. That is the truth, ”this woman assured that she preferred not to reveal her last name. The complex of buildings of the Monastery of the Caves, which is still faithful to the Moscow Patriarchate, became state ownership this 2023. The kyiv Government mistrusts the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the faithful to the Moscow Patriarchate. This reiterates that they have interrupted their ties during the war with the Russian Church, but there are more and more voices in the Ukrainian political power that are considering prohibiting this institution by law, including its president, Volodimir Zelensky. Its temples have been searched by the secret services on several occasions during the invasion in search of possible evidence of collaboration with the invader. “The root of the problem comes from afar and is among the Ukrainians”, adds Anna. “Zelenski knows it, this man is gold, he understands the differences between Ukrainians [el presidente procede del este de Ucrania, territorio más próximo culturalmente a Rusia]But if we don’t settle our differences first, how are we going to negotiate with the Russians?

Outside the Church of the Resurrection there are stelae that commemorate Ukrainians killed since 2014 in the Donbas war. Inside, a small group of faithful, most of them elderly, take the prosphoron, the communion bread, with a glass of wine. Among them are Tatiana Zemlanska and her husband. She’s wearing a mink fur cap, a piece she proudly claims she’s had for decades, perhaps from when the Soviet Union hadn’t yet collapsed and Ukraine wasn’t independent. This woman does not want to comment on the ceasefire: “I just want peace, and not for two days, but forever.” Zemlanska has two grandchildren, still children, but she fears that if the war drags on for many years, they will end up being recruited: “Putin is not that old, he is 70 years old, he can hold out. You don’t know what’s going through this man’s head.”

Zemlanska’s vision coincides with that of the Ukrainians who are in favor of negotiating peace with Russia, even if their soldiers have not abandoned the entire territory of the invaded country, a condition the latter demands that Zelenski. But these people are a minority, according to the surveys and according to the numerous interviews carried out by this newspaper since the beginning of the war, last February. The most common opinion is that of Olena Poleva, an employee of a supermarket near the Cathedral of Saint Sophia. “Our army should not miss any opportunity to fight the invader”, Olena assesses as she sells some sparkling wines to a client who is preparing for the Christmas party. “The Russians will continue to attack or regroup their troops, use it, or accuse us of anything to hit harder, they are not to be trusted.”

Poleva will not celebrate Christmas, he says he is not in the mood for it. The two people she loves most in the world are not with her: her mother has gone to live in Poland while the war lasts and her son is a platoon commander in Donetsk. The bloodiest fighting of the conflict is taking place in this province, even since the first hours of Putin’s Christmas truce, as has been admitted by the Russian Ministry of Defense and also by testimonies from Ukrainian soldiers in the area.

