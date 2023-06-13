AFPi

06/12/2023 – 18:25

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that “distrust” cannot guide the trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur, and regretted the environmental demands of Europeans, after a meeting this Monday (12) with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Mercosur – formed by Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay – reached a trade agreement with the EU in 2019, after more than 20 years of negotiations. However, the text was not ratified, in part due to European concern with the environmental policies of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The climate improved with Lula’s return to power in January, but the environmental demands of the Europeans, present in an additional document to the agreement recently presented by the EU, diminished the enthusiasm.

“I explained to President Von der Leyen Brazil’s concerns with the additional instrument to the agreement presented by the EU”, said Lula, in an interview with journalists alongside the European leader at the Planalto Palace in Brasília.

According to Lula, this document “extends Brazil’s obligations and makes them subject to sanctions in case of non-compliance”.

“The premise that must exist between strategic partners is mutual trust and not distrust and sanctions”, highlighted the Brazilian leader.

In addition, Lula criticized European laws that have “extraterritorial effects and that change the balance of the agreement”.

An example is the legislation sanctioned in April that prohibits the importation of cocoa, coffee, wood and soybeans, among other products, from areas that have been deforested into Europe.

“These initiatives represent potential restrictions on Brazil’s agricultural and industrial exports,” added Lula.

Von der Leyen, in turn, said that the EU awaits “anxious” Brazil’s response to its environmental proposals and expressed its hope that the agreement between the blocs will be ratified “at the latest by the end of this year”.

Von der Leyen started a tour of Latin America today in Brazil that will also take her to Argentina, Chile and Mexico, a week after the European Commission approved an agenda to renew relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Alongside Lula, the head of the European Union’s executive body announced the bloc’s intention to contribute 20 million euros (about R$ 105 million) to the Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to preserve the Brazilian portion of the largest tropical forest. of the world.

