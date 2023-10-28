The roguelike action game MISTROGUE: Mist and the Living Dungeons he’s finally out of his Early Access and made itself accessible to players in its complete form on PC Street Steam. Regarding the version Nintendo Switchhowever, this will only see the light during the winter.

This official release includes updates Endless Hyperspace And Memory Treasuresalong with a number of new features such as Skill Book and the new challenge The Battle Road. Players will now have the ability to reset abilities. There are also new skills, EX equipment, and various items.

Below you can admire the two launch trailers of the PC edition game!

MISTROGUE: Mist and the Living Dungeons – Launch Trailer #1

Launch Trailer #2

Source: Polyscape Street Gematsu