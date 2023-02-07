The Japanese developer Polyscapeon the occasion of Steam Next Fest February 2023 Editionhas released a demo version of the roguelike action game MISTROGUE: Mist and the Living Dungeonsdownloadable at pc via the platform Steam.

The game is characterized by the presence of “Living Dungeons”, that is, whose structure dynamically changes right in front of the player. The protagonists will have to fight against their opponents using the appropriate skills and the special “Maze Stone”, which will allow you to change the structures to your advantage.

History The labyrinth came to life… A labyrinth left behind by a kingdom reached its peak of prosperity long ago. When this kingdom was on the verge of extinction, they could barely confine the disaster within the labyrinth. However, due to the “sealing magic” placed upon it, a forbidden magic that constantly changes shape, this place has come to life and now has a will of its own. Eventually though, the whole country was engulfed in prison and the kingdom disappeared overnight. A lot of time has passed since then. Mist lives in Lootgar, a city where treasure hunters gather, and decides to leave to explore the “Living Dungeons” in search of the whereabouts of his missing father.

While it doesn’t have a release date yet, MISTROGUE: Mist and the Living Dungeons is set for release on Steam in version Early Access. It should remain in this state for about 6 months, but this could change depending on player feedback and the amount of content that the developer decides to insert.

Source: Polyscape Street Gematsu