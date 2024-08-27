An Indian woman found out that her lover was sending money to his wife and attacked him with a knife. About this writes NDTV.

The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh. The victim, identified as Vijay Kumar Yadav, lived in Bihar with his mistress Sita Kumari. They rented a room and moved in together about four months ago. Yadav worked as a milkman in a nearby village and sent most of his earnings to his wife.

Kumari became furious after learning about the money sent. When the man went to bed, she blindfolded him, tied his hands and took away his mobile phone. After that, the woman tried to cut off his penis with a kitchen knife, but did not finish the job. She told the owner of the apartment and disappeared.

Yadav was hospitalized and given first aid, and is now in stable condition. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are looking for Kumari.

