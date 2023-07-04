Home page World

A Maine dog owner wanted to defend her pet from a bear. She even hit the wild animal on the nose – but ended up in the hospital.

Munich – A dog owner from Porter, Maine, didn’t like the fact that a black bear was chasing her dog. She wanted to turn the tables and stood in the way of the wild animal, even attacking it. But it didn’t end well for the 64-year-old.

Maine woman ‘slapped bear on the nose’

Lynn Kelly suffered bite wounds on her wrist after the confrontation around 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday (June 30, 2023), the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a statement. The dog was unharmed. The Porter resident was working in her garden when her dog suddenly started barking and spotted the bear in the adjacent woods. After the bear chased the dog away, she confronted the black bear head-on. This was announced by the wildlife authority.

The American black bear lives in forests from Alaska through Canada to Florida and Mexico. American black bears are considered to be particularly intelligent and inquisitive. They feed mainly on grasses, berries, nuts and insects. © AFP

“When the bear got up, she stood up as high as she could and then hit the bear on the nose, causing the bear to bite her right hand and pierce her wrist,” it said. After that, the bear fled back into the forest. Wildlife officials set live capture traps in the area, but the animal has not been sighted since escaping, said Mark Latti, a department spokesman. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway in an ambulance after calling 911. Black bears are about 1.5 to 1.8 meters tall. Male specimens weigh an average of 120 kilograms, but can weigh up to 400 kilograms. Black bears are considered less aggressive than grizzly bears.

Ministry warns residents not to confront bears

Noting that black bears exist throughout the state, the Department of Wildlife has urged residents to follow certain rules to prevent attacks. For example, residents should remove wild decoys or food from the garden, keep their distance from the bears and keep dogs on a leash. Attractants include bird feeders, bird seeds on the ground, unsecured litter, pet food and barbecue grills, according to the Wildlife Authority. (cgsc)

