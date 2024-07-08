Chihuahua.- Mistreatment, medical negligence and lack of timely care are the main reasons why the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has been identified before the State Commission on Human Rights (CEDH) as the federal agency with the highest number of complaints from January to June 2024.

According to the comparison of last year and this year (in the same period), so far there are 20 complaints, while in 2023 there was a record of 14. One of the readers of this media outlet, who was treated at the Morelos Hospital and who, out of fear of reprisals in future medical care, narrated how difficult and inhumane it was to be treated at said clinic, since the doctors never gave her a real diagnosis; some of the nurses got upset when asking them for information and/or support, not to mention that her relative spent days waiting to be transferred to the floor.

“My mother, who unfortunately died two days after being discharged, was never treated with dignity; the nurses, for the most part, were always on their cell phones and got upset when I asked them for things. They never gave us a real diagnosis and even though my mother was not ready to be discharged, they decided to send her home… She died two days later,” said the victim.

In addition, this complainant said that she saw a case in which a relative came to be treated in the emergency area and because she was the niece of one of the nurses who worked at the IMSS, she was immediately transferred to the floor.

“It’s good that they have these opportunities and that this woman has received decent attention; however, all people should be treated well, not just those who have this type of influence,” he said.

CAN THESE CASES BE LEGALLY REPORTED?

In light of this, attorney Judith Sáenz Aguilera, who has accompanied these types of cases legally, said that it is possible to win against the Mexican Social Security Institute, and even achieve compensation for the damage.

“If people file an administrative claim, if the court grants them a favorable ruling, then the courts have actions to enforce the ruling, which range from, for example, fines or dismissal of officials. What the State Human Rights Commission does is issue recommendations, but unfortunately sometimes the authorities do not comply with them and when they obtain a ruling they have to respond in a mandatory manner,” explained the lawyer.

In this regard, Sáenz Aguilera said that she and her team have managed to win cases, so it is important for people to know that, in addition to the complaint, it is possible to sue without needing to have evidence of wrongdoing.

“Many times people wonder how they are going to prove it, but in our case, in the administrative process they do not have to prove it, but it is the other way around, here the IMSS has to prove it; if the victim says that the institution acted improperly, the clinic is the one who has to show all the documents and prove that they acted in a good way and it is important for them to know that the authority can also be defeated,” he said.

The other agencies pointed out, headed by the Federal Government, were: ISSSTE with eight, the National Guard with five, the Ministry of Education with three, the National Migration Institute with two, the Federal Electricity Commission with one, as well as Conahcyt and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic.

Also, the National Institute of Geography and Statistics; Communications and Transport; the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the National Electoral Institute, giving a total of 46.