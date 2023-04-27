The most talked about plane landing in China this week is not of a head of state or a pop star, but of a panda. Ya Ya, the 22-year-old panda who spent 20 years in the United States, landed in Shanghai on Thursday afternoon. To the relief of millions of Chinese. Because they denounce the alleged ‘mistreatment’ of the animal at the Memphis Zoo.

#Mistreated #panda #returns #China #years #dying