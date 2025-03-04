The co -founder and CEO of Mistral, Arthur Menschsaid yesterday within the framework of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that the “volatility” of politics followed by Donald Trump can boost the European artificial intelligence ecosystem (AI).

The boss of unicorn French, one of the most promising technology in the old continent, declared that “there has been a wake up in industry after the volatility of the United States. “

Mesch ordered European companies to “reduce their vulnerability and dependence on the US.” “In many areas there is a local ecosystem with which Europeans want to work,” he added.

Despite this appeal, the scientist did not adopt a dogmatic posture. On the contrary, he defended the “pragmatism” in those cases where American or Chinese actors contribute to technological development.

Chark for ‘Telcos’

On the other hand, he thanked the Commission’s perspective change On regulatory pressure, which is often seen as a brake for European AI. In relation to boom of data centersthe manager stressed that Europe has an adequate environment for its development although telecommunications companies could play a more active role.

“Europe has many things to offer in infrastructure, such as energy. Telcos They have an opportunity to invest in data centers and become hyperscalars. We have seen this model function in different parts of the world and we would appreciate local investments in data centers, “he said.

Mistral, founded in April 2023 by Mensch, Timothée Lacroix and Guillaume Lample, develops language models similar to those of OpenAi and goal although of open source. The most popular is le chat, a Chatbot of the chatgpt style.

The company has an assessment of 6,000 million euros and last summer captured an investment for an amount of 600 million.