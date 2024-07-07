AksysGames has announced that it will handle the Western distribution of Mistonia no Kibou: The Lost Delight. The otome visual novel is coming to the West during 2025 exclusively on Nintendo Switchbut no specific date has been set yet. The software house has also not confirmed whether the title will be distributed digitally only or whether a physical edition will also be released.

We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: AksysGames Street Gematsu