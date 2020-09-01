The lush title Grandland X is confusing. As a rule, large cars are equipped with the Grand prefix, and here we are talking about the compact Opel crossover. The letter X usually speaks of off-road capabilities, but this car does not have all-wheel drive. And is it Opel at all? The Izvestia correspondent drove the new model along Russian roads and assessed the brand’s chances of conquering the domestic market.

Long comeback

Opel’s success story in Russia began well, but it had a silly end. General Motors first “gave a ride” to Sberbank and Magna, who were going to buy the German mark, and then completely stopped selling it in Russia in 2015 due to the crisis and the weakening of the ruble.

Dimensions Opel Grandland X: 4477 × 1856 × 1609 mm. Wheelbase – 2675 mm Photo: Opel

The Americans, nevertheless, were eager to get away with the problematic Opel, and as a result, it passed under the wing of the PSA Peugeot Citroen alliance. Under the leadership of the French, the brand again became profitable, new models appeared and at the beginning of last year it was announced that it would return to the Russian market. The French slowly harnessed, and then the coronavirus burst out and, as a result, the release of the Grandland X crossover was delayed.

The mystery of origin

Is this a real Opel? Despite the fact that the stories about the car constantly emphasize its German origin, the platform and power unit here are French. The Grandland X is the first joint Franco-German model and a close relative of the Peugeot 3008. They even have the same length and wheelbase. That is, the Grandland X is roughly the size of the Hyundai Tucson and VW Tiguan.

The ground clearance is 180 mm. Steel crankcase Photo: Opel

Despite the common technique – Peugeot 3008 and Grandland X are two completely different cars in appearance. Peugeot is a real avant-garde both outside and especially inside. Even his steering wheel is unusual – almost oval and tiny. In short, a real Frenchman. Opel is German and its complete opposite.

German style

Appearance is calm, without frills, the proportions are usual. The C-pillar is visually separated from the roof by a chrome molding – a signature feature of Opel’s design. Another interesting feature is that the models created under PSA control have the hood pulled over the headlights, giving the cars a frowning expression. Inside, the car is even more conservative – no design and even more ergonomic oddities. The lines are smooth, the devices are real, arrow, the buttons are the most common. Touch control – only for the multimedia system.

LED headlights are able to illuminate turns, road signs and automatically adapt to road conditions Photo: Opel Wheels bear the names of previous Opel models, 17-inch – Calibra, 18-inch – Omega Photo: Opel Trunk lid – plastic Photo: Opel Luggage compartment volume – 514 liters, with folded backs of the rear sofa – 1652 liters Photo: Opel The fifth door can be opened with a “kick” under the bumper if your hands are busy with packages Photo: Opel

The restyled Opel Astra and the new generation Insignia were not supplied to Russia, so the style of the interior of the Grandland X is unfamiliar to us, but the general “opel” mood is guessed in it. For example, the steering column levers are set too high. The salon is not always neatly assembled, but the materials are of high quality, there is a lot of soft plastic.

The seats are comfortable in Opel’s way – the company traditionally cooperates with the German association of orthopedic surgeons Aktion Gesunder Rücken AGR. People with back problems will appreciate the profile of the backrest and the four-way lumbar support. In addition, there is a pillow length adjustment and ventilation.

It won’t rust behind it

Behind without any special frills. More legroom than Peugeot, but the sofa is not adjustable. There is no household outlet for 230V, like the Mokka crossover and the Zafira minivan, there is no, only USB and car. In addition to the seat heating that has become mandatory for modern cars, the Grandland X has curtains on the windows.

The trunk of the “Opel” is exactly the same in shape as that of its French counterpart, but less deep. Consequently, the volume is also smaller – 514 liters. However, for this class, a good result. The trunk door is made of plastic. The decision is correct, given that many modern cars have it corroded. … Jokes about “rusting” Opel in the past?

Use on the autobahn

Opel engineers tweaked the suspension and were clearly guided by the German Autobahn. The Grandland X turned out to be harsh – for the sake of handling on good asphalt and high speeds. The crossover rides tightly, collected. Is that the steering wheel is lightweight. The brakes grab sharply, French style, and tire noise dominates the cabin. In general, the feeling that they tried to instill sports genes in the family crossover.

Acceleration to “hundreds” takes 9.5 seconds. The maximum speed is 201 km / h. The declared average consumption in the city is 10.1 liters per 100 km. On the highway – 5.7 liters and 7.3 liters on average Photo: Opel

The only 1.6 engine available to us with a capacity of 150 hp paired with an “automatic” accelerates the car briskly, but smoothly. “Sport mode” is not here, only manual gear shifting “automatic”. ESP does not shut off completely. It is interesting that according to the Grandland X passport, although it is lighter than Peugeot, the Frenchman with the same engine and “automatic” is about half a second faster in acceleration to “hundreds”. And more economical by about a liter and a little – again, according to the passport. In reality, I think the consumption of cars will not differ so much.

Hockey

As soon as you get caught on a bad stretch of road, the Grandland X begins to prowl, and the rumble of an 18-inch wheel falling into a hole is such that you are afraid that this wheel would not get lost. You need to drive slowly along the lane, otherwise the suspension kicks and “swears”. But this is a crossover, albeit four-wheel drive, but with clever electronics that help off-road.

The Intelli Grip washer distributes the torque between the front drive wheels depending on the type of surface. For example, in the “Snow” mode it reduces the risk of slipping, in the “Sand” mode – both wheels “row” at the same time, in the “Mud” mode the maximum torque is transmitted to the wheel with the best grip. In theory, all this, together with all-season tires and 180mm ground clearance, looks promising.

In practice, the crossover clearly lacks the second drive axle. Electronics actually allows you to get out of the snow-covered area. Outside the asphalt, it will lead to where the crossover will surely sit. Moreover, it is interesting that sometimes you get out of the trap without assistance, simply by switching modes.

Was that Opel we were waiting for?

“If a bird moves like a duck and quacks like a duck, most likely it is a duck,” said the legendary Lee Iacocca. So the Grandland X is really Opel. And even if it is in many ways similar to Peugeot, it will most likely sell better – the magic of this German brand in Russia is almost as strong as the magic of Toyota. Again, the fact that the car is assembled in Germany will become an obvious plus for many.

But Grandland X needs a deeper adaptation for the Russian market, only metal engine protection, heated steering wheel and windshield are not enough. Even if the crossover will not leave the Moscow Ring Road, it needs more comfortable suspension settings. In spring, snow on our roads often melts along with asphalt. Therefore, the premium hardness can hardly be written as a plus for Opel.

The interior of the Opel Grandland X is strict and conservative in German Photo: Opel

Yes, in the basic version, the wheels are 17-inch, an inch less, and we can assume that such a car will be more comfortable. However, there is no Intelli Grip washer, no climate control, no rear view camera in the base. And most importantly, there are no orthopedic association-certified super seats. In addition, it would be nice to add soundproofing of the wheel arches – on a long journey this will add comfort.

It would be nice to adapt prices as well – now the basic crossover costs almost 2 million rubles. The average configuration will cost 2 million 249 thousand, but even here you will have to pay extra for a rear-view camera. The top Grandland X will cost 2.4 million, but still the color “metallic” or “mother of pearl” – for a separate price. Let me remind you that we are talking about a compact mono-drive crossover. All-wheel drive “Opel” is tied to a hybrid power plant, so we will not have such a version. And the price would be cosmic.

It is possible to adapt the car and price tags if we organize the production of Grandland X at the Kaluga plant PSMA Rus. On this score, representatives of Opel are mysteriously silent.