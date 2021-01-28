Soccer storyteller Jaime Guerrero, known on television as Mister G, is fighting the coronavirus. This Thursday, January 28, he was hospitalized after complications in his health.

On social media, friends and family were concerned about his situation. Members of Esto es Guerra, a reality show where he also works, sent him hopeful messages for his speedy improvement.

In his latest sports storyteller post, Facundo Gonzalez and Austin palao They expressed their feelings when seeing their friend affected by the disease.

“I love you, Mister, force. We are all with you. You are a warrior of soul ”, commented the popular ‘Wacho’. It should be remembered that there is a great friendship between him and the communicator.

“Mister, I love you very much and you, as you say, will win anything because you are a fighter for life,” wrote Said Palao’s brother.

EEG members ask for prompt improvement of Mister G. Photo: capture / Instagram

So too, Michel Soifer and Karen Leave they spoke before the situation his co-worker lives.

“You are a warrior. I love him very much and of course he will beat him! I hope to hear your powerful voice again in This is War, “wrote the businesswoman.

“Mister beautiful. I’ve been calling you, I wanted to talk to you. I’m worried. I send him all my love and my strength so that he recovers soon ”, added Karen.

EEG members ask for prompt improvement of Mister G. Photo: capture / Instagram

For its part, Rosángela Espinoza He put some videos in his stories with the football narrator on the set of This is War. “Force, Mister G, we miss you so much on the show,” wrote the model.

