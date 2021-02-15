Last weekend it was announced that the sports narrator Jaime Guerrero managed to defeat the coronavirus. Upon hearing this welcome news, ‘Warriors’ and ‘Combatants’ from This is war they celebrated the recovery of the popular Mister G with emotional greetings. Facundo González was the most excited of all the competitors.

“(I am) happy … I love him, we all miss him, everyone asks about him, he is already missing in the program … I hope he will return soon,” said the Argentine model, who considers the announcer as his Peruvian father .

“He is strong, that voice he has is incredible, he has a strong lung … We miss him very much, it is a blessing from God that everything has gone well,” said Rosángela Espinoza before the cameras of América Espectáculos.

On the other hand, the Chilean ‘Pancho’ Rodríguez said: “Mister G He is like a father to us, he always has the right advice, the right word. We miss him very much, we are really happy that he is already recovering (from COVID-19) and we send him a giant hug with all the love and affection we feel for him ”.

While Ducelia Echevarría added: “Super happy, I had written to him … I couldn’t communicate, but I know that thank God he’s fine. I wish you the best and we look forward to you soon, because we need you. His voice is unmatched ”.

Finally, Jota Benz, one of the first to communicate with Jaime Guerrero when it tested positive for coronavirus, sent an encouraging message. “He will be together with us and everyone (will be) happy. Here the most important thing is that what we must celebrate day by day is health, “he said.

Mister G, latest news:

