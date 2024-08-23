The story of Mister b&b begins with a bad experience, one suffered by its founder, gay businessman Matthieu Jost, when, about a decade ago, he was travelling through Spain with his partner and, upon arriving in Barcelona, ​​it became clear that his host was a homophobic man. They left immediately, but that sparked a spark in Jost. “I thought: why not create a solution made by us for us? One that understands our community and fully respects it,” says the Frenchman. Mister b&b is, therefore, a platform initially designed for gay men, but which has evolved over the years and is now one of the largest LGTBIQ+ travel communities in the world.

It was created in France but grew up in Silicon Valley, where it had to deal with reluctant investors and, of course, traces of homophobia: venture capital firms considered that a website like Mister b&b fell into the category of pornography. But 10 years have passed since then and time has been on the side of the project. The website now has 1.3 million users.

“I saw a problem that no one had solved and, frankly, not many people thought it was possible to address: how to help the LGBTQI+ community feel safer, be safer, when they travel around the world,” Jost adds. “Many of us love to travel and have the resources to do so, there was a multi-billion dollar market. Who doesn’t love the opportunity to make extra money as a host, while hosting members of their own community? Everyone wins,” Jost explains.

Mister b&b aims to offer a solution that suits this plural, diverse and historically mistreated community. None of its many members should feel excluded by the brand and everyone should feel that they have a personalized offer. “I based part of what we offered on my own experiences; how much I liked traveling, meeting new people, immersing myself in the culture. I also asked myself: what makes me feel comfortable when I travel? Feeling welcomed and not feeling unsafe in my accommodation. In short, a stress-free experience.” Beyond the cultural differences between countries, Jost points out that, in the end, we are all quite similar in terms of our desires for a trip.

“Everyone wants to have fun, of course, but also to feel welcomed and accepted wherever they go – whether you’re gay, straight, trans, male, female, non-binary, young or old,” says Jost. He adds: “By having a close-knit community of LGBTQI+ people and allies on hand, and hotels that welcome you, you have a home anywhere in the world.”

The situation has changed (for the worse) since Mister b&b’s beginnings. Even countries where rights have advanced in recent decades are now at risk of regression. Last year, more than 500 explicitly anti-LGBTQ+ bills were proposed in the United States. Seventy-five of them were approved. Demonstrations against LGBTQ+ rights in that country have increased by 30% since 2017. There are still 64 states that consider same-sex relationships illegal. “I hope that, in the next decade, the next generation of LGBTQ+ people will be able to travel without having to constantly be on guard. We planned a perfect trip, but… will we be welcome where we stay? Is it safe to hug my partner in this coffee shop? In the future, I hope that this layer of anxiety we carry will no longer exist.”