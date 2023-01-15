Building on the success achieved with its Pro offer in France, Switzerland and Spain, the online platform for the sale of Mister-Auto auto partspart of the Stellantis group, announces the launch of the service reserved for repair professionals in 5 new countries including Italy, where it already has numerous professional customers.

Good news at the beginning of the year for Italian repair professionals: they can now register on Mister-Auto as professional customers and have access to exclusive benefits at even more competitive purchase prices. From a few days now, all vehicle maintenance and repair professionals, independent and authorized workshops, body builders, rental companies and fleet managers will be able to create a Pro account or transform the previous Mister-Auto account into a Pro account to take advantage of additional and exclusive benefits. The procedure is particularly simple: it will be sufficient to enter some information, including the intra-community VAT number and the company name, select the type of activity and then upload a document certifying registration in the commercial register (K-Bis extract or INSEE declaration ). Through this expansion of the offer, Mister-Auto now allows professionals in eight countries not only to preserve their margins, but also to offer customers a range of competitive products in a general context of inflation and pressure on purchasing power . 30-day deferred payment is also available in the new countries, to allow repair technicians to preserve their cash flow.

Once the Pro account has been created, professionals, just like their French, Swiss or Spanish colleagues, will be able to take advantage of numerous advantageous conditions reserved for them such as -15% from 150 euros, delivery in 24 hours via DHL from 149 euros of purchases, free returns up to 100 days after the purchase, customer service dedicated to professionals, regular discounts , commercial operations and finally priority order fulfilment. It should be remembered that professional customers pay tax-free for purchases made on the site, therefore they pay VAT according to the regulations in force in their country.