Is your company ready for a new business management strategy? Then you must look for a Six Sigma black belt training program. However, before adopting a new business strategy, you must keep a few things in mind.

Some of the common mistakes to avoid while selecting Six Sigma black belt training are mentioned below:

Not Understanding the Difference Between Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belts

Six Sigma training involves different belts, with the black belt being the highest. The training requirements are different for green belts and black belters. It is an essential consideration because their roles are distinct, although both can help improve business processes.

A Six Sigma green belt will support a company’s improvement activities by analyzing process variability and control procedures but won’t have the extensive training on Six Sigma tools and methods needed to improve business processes.

Six Sigma black belts are expected to understand Six Sigma concepts, lead projects, design experiments, conduct data analysis, and create action plans that improve customer satisfaction.

Before selecting a training course for your organization, you must know what belts are sought after.

Not Taking Into Account The Different Types Of Certification Available For Six Sigma Black Belts

Six Sigma black belt training isn’t just about learning new skills; it can also help improve career opportunities. After completing a Six Sigma black belt course, you can choose from several certifications.

Some of these include:

ASQ Certified Six Sigma Black Belt

Certified individuals are tested for their overall knowledge of the Six Sigma quality methodology, including statistical tools and techniques.

Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certification

It is the first level of certification for those who have completed an introductory training course on Six Sigma. It also demonstrates an understanding of key concepts, including defining and measuring process variability or control.

According to reports, 57 percent of enterprise organizations use data and analytics to drive strategy and change.

Six Sigma Green Belt Certification

The certification demonstrates Six Sigma concepts by applying tools, techniques, and concepts to improve business processes.

Certified individuals can lead projects, conduct analysis and implement improvement activities.

Not Researching The Background Of The Training Provider

You must know about the background and reputation of a training provider before enrolling in their program. Research their experience, qualifications, and references to ensure they suit your organization’s needs. Ensure they have delivered Six Sigma black belt training courses in the past to gain the best understanding of what to expect from them.

Not Understanding The Training Process And Delivery Methodologies

There are different black belt training programs available – some require online learning while others rely on classroom sessions, instructor-led webinars, or a combination of these two.

It is essential to choose a company that matches your needs and budget. Check if the training provider offers both online and classroom training sessions.

Not Planning A Post-Training Support Plan

It is crucial to ensure your company has a plan for supporting black belts after they complete their course. It should include assigning a mentor who will guide the individual through the first several projects throughout their career as a black belt. This assignment will also help you assess the individual’s ability to apply their knowledge and skills to projects.

Not Including Six Sigma As Part Of A Company-Wide Strategy

Six Sigma is not just an improvement methodology – it is also a powerful management tool that can link critical business processes for better results.

To achieve these benefits, you need a plan. Develop a strategy that specifies the areas where Six Sigma will be applied, who will lead each project, and how projects can be integrated with existing business processes.

Not Using A Standardized Tool For Data Collection During A Project

At the beginning of every project, black belts should consult their mentor on which tools they need to solve the problem. In most cases, they will need to collect data and identify the root cause of a problem.

Tools available for collecting this data include:

-Pareto Analysis (also known as Pareto Charts or Cause and Effect Diagrams)

-Flowcharts

-Histograms and Bar Charts

-Scatter Diagrams

Ensure your black belt has access to these tools and understands their proper use during a project.

Not Using The Data Collected For Problem Solving

Once data is collected, it can be analyzed and used to uncover the root causes of process problems in a Six Sigma project. Proper analysis can help you make better decisions for improvement. Ensure your black belt understands which tools should be used at each projected point.

Not Visualizing Data To Facilitate Problem Solving

Data is meaningless without proper visualization. Black belts need to create visuals for most of their projects, including control charts, histograms, and Pareto analysis (cause and effect diagrams).

Ensure your black belt is well-versed in each visualization type before sending them on their first project.