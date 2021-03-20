Inspectors burst into workplaces by surprise, so companies must be prepared. Halfpoint

Over the last few months, the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate has been multiplying its action, putting the focus, especially, both on the control of ERTE and on the application of equality plans in companies. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Labor, only the first of these fronts has already led to the imposition of sanctions amounting to more than 165 million euros.

The arrival of these inspections usually occurs unexpectedly and generates a high level of stress in organizations. Being prepared and knowing how to react to them can avoid significant legal consequences for your business. Sergio Ponce, Uría Menéndez’s labor partner, points out that the first difficulty that companies face in these cases is usually the “surprise” factor, that is, the company is not waiting for the labor inspection and has to react “ on the go ”, especially in those cases in which the inspector is physically present at the work center to carry out their checks.

Another common difficulty is the so-called “presumption of certainty” of the Labor Inspection minutes, that is, that those data and facts that the acting inspector reflects in the minutes and documentation that they prepare, enjoy the legal presumption of certainty. . Something very relevant because, if by mistake, lack of understanding of the situation or inadequate explanation of it, reflects an incorrect information or fact in the minutes, and this serves as the basis for a sanction, the company has very difficult to modify that fact in administrative or judicial means. In this sense, Fernando Bazán, partner in charge of Labor at Deloitte Legal, underlines that the main difficulty that companies face is “reversing the vision that the Inspection has made of the matter under inspection.”

In particular, adds Juan Antonio Linares, partner of the Ceca Magán labor area, the most serious problem that a company can have in these cases arises when the matter examined ends in a report that the Inspection sends to the Prosecutor’s Office for the possible concurrence of a crime. Something that occurs in cases such as serious work accidents or in inspections that reveal debts with Social Security for an amount greater than 50,000 euros in a period of four years. Therefore, he emphasizes, in these situations the company must maintain its obligation to collaborate, but, at the same time, “not assume responsibilities that may harm the right of defense of its directors and administrators in the subsequent criminal proceedings that may be followed against them.” .

Precisely because of the serious consequences that can be derived from an inspection, the experts consulted highlight the main errors that companies should avoid. On the one hand, Linares recommends, in the first place, that the Inspection not be provided with “more information than that required and that which is appropriate for the defense of the interests of the company.” But without this, Ponce adds, it implies falling into an obstructive attitude, since in addition to being an infringement in itself, it never gives satisfactory results, because it denotes a lack of transparency and concern that makes the suspicions that may exist increase and that, if possible, the verification and investigation actions be intensified. For this reason, Bazán advises “to be clear, transparent and thorough in the interaction with the Inspection”.

On the contrary, the experts propose some tips that can guide a positive conclusion of the process. To begin with, and in relation to that surprise factor that usually characterizes these actions, Sergio Ponce explains that it is very useful to have a small “protocol”, even if it is informal, that establishes how to act in case the Inspection comes to the company without prior notice. Above all, he stresses, “you must have foreseen who you have to notify within a company when the inspector or inspector is in attendance.” This person will be, in this first moment, who should maintain the dialogue with the acting official in order, on the one hand, “to ensure that the requests made are adequately addressed, but also to maintain coherence and consistency in the position of the company, avoiding contradictions that may make the inspector distrust ”. It must be taken into account, this expert emphasizes, that these are moments “of certain nervousness”, so it is essential that the company is represented “by someone who has instructions and knowledge to manage it”.

Once the inspection action has begun, Ponce stresses that “the most appropriate thing is to cooperate, be proactive in explaining and exposing the situation and, in this way, trying to get the inspector or inspector to conclude that the company has acted correctly”.

In other words, as Juan Antonio Linares points out, “in those matters in which there is reasonable legal doubt, it is advisable to offer the acting inspector the voluntary regularization of the situation in the terms that are less burdensome for the company and acceptable for inspection.” For this reason, Fernando Bazán recommends “deeply analyzing the issue from a legal point of view, being objective and being aware of the eventual breach”. From that, if the diagnosis is negative but the chances of sustaining the eventual non-compliance are low, it would be good to consider a possible acceptance of the Inspection’s position, reaching an agreement to close the file in the fastest and least burdensome way possible.