Olena Shevchenko, President of the International Felinological Association, warned of the owners’ mistakes that could lead to the death of a domestic cat. She told about this to the Zvezda TV channel.

So, according to her, cats do not need to be walked outside. “She has nothing to do there, especially in the city. Why would she walk down the street? Collect the infection? ”She said.

The expert explained that cats have much more small bones than dogs, which allows them to slip out of the collar or harness and run away. The best option would be to walk in the aviary if you have a private house.

Another mortal danger she called Shevchenko’s transportation of cats in a car without carriers. She talked about many cases when the animal jumped out of the car window out of fear or was hammered under the brake pedal.

Previously, experts said that cats can accidentally kill a person both through their actions and the infections that these animals carry. According to the veterinarian neurologist Lyudmila Konikova, a cat during sleep can press down on a person and block his airways. In such a situation, a person will not even be able to utter a cry for help and will simply suffocate. Such situations happen when people sleep in the same bed with pets. Zoo engineer Anastasia Kalinina also advised not to leave children under two years old alone with cats. A child can accidentally hurt the beast, and he will scratch or bite the baby in response.

On March 21, it was reported that dogs are dangerous to humanity, as they have a negative impact on the environment. Gregory Okin, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, found that pets affect the planet by eating a lot of meat. According to him, 160 million dogs and cats in the United States are responsible for 25-30 percent of the impact associated with the consumption of meat – and this is 64 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the form of emissions into the atmosphere. Okin notes that the figure is comparable to the use of 13 million vehicles throughout the year.