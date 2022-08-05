Diabetics generally do not become one in one fell swoop. At least in type II diabetes, the premises that lead to the disease are created in most cases over the years. Fasting blood glucose may be just above the normal limit (between 100 and 125 mg / dl), but in the meantime, impaired glucose tolerance gradually develops. We are in a phase that can be defined as of prediabetes, a problem that affects over two and a half million Italians (mostly women) who are added to the five million actual diabetics. One in three people will slip into full-blown diabetes within five years if diet or exercise is not done.