What needs to be done so that a mayor can simply be voted out of office when in doubt? The FDP wants to lower the hurdles. But that would be short-sighted. Rather, the question of power would have to be answered anew.

In 1997, the then Mayor of Wiesbaden, Achim Exner, decided not to stand in the first direct elections in the state capital, despite good chances: he didn’t want to be a puppet or a paper tiger, said the SPD politician. Frankfurt’s incumbent Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann would not describe himself as one or the other, even in these difficult days for him. Rather than modern Robin Hood. As one who takes on the powerful in the fight for the weak.

Although a large majority of city councilors have expressed their distrust in him, he does not want to leave. Feldmann will face the vote of the citizens on November 6th – just at the time when he has to answer in court on suspicion of corruption. It seems likely that most of those who go to the vote will vote against him. It remains questionable whether this majority is at least 30 percent of those entitled to vote, as required by the municipal code. Therefore, the FDP wants to lower this quorum, at least in big cities.